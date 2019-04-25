Marketing gesture of courtesy bad politics: Mamata

Attacking for revealing that she sends him kurtas and sweets every year, West Bengal here on Thursday accused him of doing his marketing by exploiting a gesture of courtesy.

"Marketing a gesture of courtesy is not conducive to democracy," Banerjee said and added she normally wrote letters on birthdays to everyone.

"PM Modi has said I send him kurtas. Where is the problem? We send gifts to all during Durga Puja," she said at an election meeting here in the district.

Stating that her government has started the Biswa Bangla brand to empower artisans, the West Bengal said, "We send these products not just to PM Modi but everyone. We do not publicise it like him. Courtesy and are different."

The state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles department has been promoting the Biswa Bangla brand and operates nine state-of-the-art showrooms -- five in Kolkata and one each in New Delhi, and Darjeeling, and one at the to support handloom weavers, craftswomen and traditional artisans of the state through strategic marketing of handloom, handicraft and other

"We have started the Biswa Bangla brand. We are empowering our artisans," Banerjee said.

In a candid conversation with Akshay Kumar, Modi revealed on Wednesday that Banerjee, otherwise one of his most vocal critic, would herself select kurtas and gift them to him every year.

He also said Sheikh used to send him special sweets every year from When Banerjee came to know about it, she also started sending him Bengali sweets on "one or two occasions every year".

Hours after Modi's comments, Banerjee had said she might send gifts and sweets to people on occasions but would not give them her vote.

Taking a dig at Banerjee after Modi's revelation about sweets and kurtas, Bengal on Wednesday said their "friendly relationship" had been proved.

