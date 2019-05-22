Rajasthan woman gang-raped in south Delhi

A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a car after being offered a lift in South Delhi's Madangir area on Sunday night.

The victim from Rajasthan's Alwar had come to attend a 'Satsang' and was walking towards Chhatarpur when she saw a going in the same direction.

As she was walking alone she asked for a lift in the car in which two men were seated.

However, she alleged that for a short distance the accused drove the car in the direction she navigated but after sometime they diverted the vehicle in another direction.

According to the police, when the victim tried to protest for the same the accused manhandled her and took her to an isolated place where she was raped by the two men. She was then thrown on the road and the men fled.

"We received a PCR call at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, the woman alleged that she was raped by two men in an isolated place in South The PCR van reached there immediately and the car used in the crime was seized after the FIR was filed," said a

The accused are yet to be identified.

