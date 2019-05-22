Thoothukudi 2018 police firing victims remembered

Prayer meetings were held amid tight security here on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the police firing in which 13 people were killed. The protesters were demanding closure of Vedanta's copper smelter plant for causing environmental pollution.

Near and dear ones remembered the victims of the firing at various events. Anti-nuclear activist was taken into preventive custody in the district while trying to go to to attend a condolence meeting.

After the firing, the government ordered closure of the plant and also appointed a one-man commission, headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to probe into the violence and the shooting.

Hearing public interest litigations in August 2018, the ordered a (CBI) probe into the firing.

--IANS

vj/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)