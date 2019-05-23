JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajinikanth congratulates Modi

IANS  |  Chennai 

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power at the Centre.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth said: "Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations... You made it !!! God bless."

Rajinikanth had said his party would contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 15:02 IST

