Rajinikanth congratulates Modi

Actor-turned-politician on Thursday congratulated as the (BJP) is set to retain power at the Centre.

In a tweet, said: "Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations... You made it !!! God bless."

had said his party would contest the next Assembly elections in

--IANS

vj/ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)