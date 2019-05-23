EVM means 'Everyone Voted Modi', cheers Twitterati

As the BJP-led (NDA) surged to power, a section of Twitteratti on Thursday created a new acronym for the Machine (EVM) -- "Everyone Voted Modi" -- and made it go viral.

" Everyone Voted Modi for Central and for YS Jagan in Andhra Pradesh," tweeted one user.

Another user tweeted: "Yes Narendra Modi Won Because Of (Everyone Voted Modi)."

The had earlier dismissed claims by Opposition parties that EVMs were being moved around in the days ahead of the counting of votes.

It also rejected allegations of discrepancies at the strong rooms where the EVMs have been kept prior to the election results.

A delegation of 22 opposition parties met the earlier this week, demanding that VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips should be counted before the commencement of counting of votes polled in the Machines (EVMs).

They had also demanded matching of all VVPAT slips with the EVMs in an Assembly segment in case of a discrepancy in random matching.

