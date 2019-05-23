Saffron all the way in Braj region of Uttar Pradesh

Those who thought the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would have a smooth sailing in Uttar Pradesh's Braj region with the Yadav, Jatav and Muslim vote banks secure in its kitty, have been shocked by the trends pouring in.
Preliminary data suggests that the support for the BJP has come from all sections and cuts across caste lines.
Except Mainpuri, where Yadav family patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is way ahead of his BJP rival Prem Singh Shakya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in all the Braj area constituencies.
Congress state President actor Raj Babbar is staring at a defeat in Fatehpur Sikri.
S.P. Singh Baghael, a minister in the Yogi government, is leading in the Agra constituency, while fellow BJP candidate Purushottam Khandelwal is leading in the Agra North bypoll.
In neighbouring Mathura, Hema Malini looks set for a record victory trouncing RLD's Narendra Singh.
New face BJP's Chandrasen Jadaun is leading in Firozabad against Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Akshay Yadav.
In Hathras, BJP candidate Rajvir Diler has taken a big lead against stalwart Ramjilal Suman of the Samajwadi Party (SP).
--IANS
brij/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU