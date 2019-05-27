Rajiv Gauba could be new Cabinet Secretary, new Defence Secretary also on anvil (IANS Exclusive)

Even as all eyes are fixated on Cabinet formation and who will get what, given the nature of Delhis SPM laden air, major moves are expected in the bureaucracy. For starters, a new Cabinet is on the anvil, given that incumbent P.K. Sinhas extended tenure comes to an end in mid June.

He had got a second extension of one year in June last. This way he would have served for four years like his immediate predecessor who too served for four years.

In parallel and almost immediately, a new Defence has to be appointed as early as May 30. Some of these decisions will have to be taken even before the swearing in ceremony and allocation of portfolios on May 30 at 7 p.m.

India's security establishment -- and RAW -- also need new bosses given that their extensions end on May 29 and May 30.

For the Defence Secretary's position, several names are doing the rounds -- Defence Production Ajay Kumar, Rajeev Kumar, and One of the key positions in the bureaucratic main frame, is one of the big four which gets a fixed two year term.

For the Cabinet Secretary's job, right now there is only one name doing the rounds -- -- Rajiv Gauba, a 1982 He is expected to take over as on Special Duty (OSD) on June 1 to familiarise himself with the workings of the

Last week Pradeep Singh Kharola, secretary civil aviation was given additional charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate change from May 17 to 28 during the absence of Mishra. But these are temporary or ad hoc appointments when another top takes a leave of absence or is ill or is pursuing some family commitment.

--IANS

am/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)