Abhishek overwhelmed to rejoin 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'

Abhishek Verma, whose character Aditya Bhalla was killed off in "Ye Hai Mohabbatein", is excited to enter the show again. This time he will be seen as an ambitious middle-class man named Yug.

Aditya was Ishita ( Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman's ( Karan Patel) son.

"I feel overwhelmed to be a part of 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' again. This is the best birthday gift I could have asked for," Abhishek said in a statement.

His birthday falls on January 27.

"I am elated to be working with everyone, especially with Divyanka didi and Karan bhaiya again as I share an amazing rapport with them. Since I was playing their son, my bond with them is special and stronger," he said.

Talking about his character, Abhishek said: "This time I am playing Yug, who is a highly ambitious middle-class man and a total movie buff. He keeps taking references of films and scenes to make his point clear in any given situation. He is a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan."

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)