Rajnath dubs Interim Budget historic, development friendly

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday welcomed the interim Budget as "historic" which he said is not only "development friendly" but also pays special attention to the middle class, farmers, workers in unorganised sector and the other vulnerable sections of our society.
Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who present the Interim Budget 2019-20, Singh said that the announcement of exemption from income tax to people with income up to Rs 5 lakh and another Rs 1.5 lakh in investments totalling Rs 6.5 lakh will have a major impact on the lives of middle class in general and salaried class in particular.
The Minister said that with the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government will provide income support to small and marginal farmers which will bring big relief to farmers. "Under this scheme every farmer with land holdings up to two hectares will receive a sum of Rs 6,000 per year directly in their bank accounts."
Speaking on the relief given to the farmers in the budget, he said that earlier the government used to give temporary relief to farmers but the Kisan Samman scheme will insure a permanent income support to all small farmers.
"The budget has allocated Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal which shows our government's intent and commitment to farmers' welfare," Singh said.
Praising the steps taken for the labourers working in unorganised sector in this budget, the Minister said that under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana, the government will now provide assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 per month after 60 years of age, at a nominal contribution of Rs 100 per month.
Singh said that on the one hand, the budget is focused on supporting the social infrastructure of our country and the other hand it pays great attention to strengthening the economic infrastructure.
"Sectors like defence, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, energy, education and health have been given a big boost in the budget. The budget will go a long way in accelerating the process of making a New India which is confident, self-reliant, developed and prosperous. It also highlights the vision and way forward for making India a 10 trillon dollar economy by 2030."
