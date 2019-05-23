Rajnath's thumping victory over Poonam Sinha in Lucknow

has won the seat with a margin of 3.4 lakh votes. In 2014, he had won with a margin of 2.72 lakh.

Singh polled a total of 6,27,881 votes while his nearest rival of got 2,82,858 votes.

The candidate polled 1,78,904 votes.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)