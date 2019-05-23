JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

BJP will remain much indebted to people: Uttarakhand CM

Afridi wants no excuse from 'balanced' Pakistan unit in WC

Business Standard

Rajnath's thumping victory over Poonam Sinha in Lucknow

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has won the Lucknow seat with a margin of 3.4 lakh votes. In 2014, he had won with a margin of 2.72 lakh.

Singh polled a total of 6,27,881 votes while his nearest rival Poonam Sinha of Samajwadi Party got 2,82,858 votes.

The Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishna polled 1,78,904 votes.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 18:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements