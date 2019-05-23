Rajnath's thumping victory over Poonam Sinha in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Terrorism grew when Congress was in power: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath votes in Lucknow, says voters will decide
I am confident that BJP will win over 350 seats, says Pankaj Singh
LS Polls: Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow
Lucknow has become 'Luck-Now' for entire Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh
-
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has won the Lucknow seat with a margin of 3.4 lakh votes. In 2014, he had won with a margin of 2.72 lakh.
Singh polled a total of 6,27,881 votes while his nearest rival Poonam Sinha of Samajwadi Party got 2,82,858 votes.
The Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishna polled 1,78,904 votes.
--IANS
amita/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU