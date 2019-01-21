Rajnath to inaugurate upgraded spectator gallery at Attari on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
New viewers gallery to be inaugurated at Attari-Wagah border Wednesday
New gates soon at Attari-Wagah border
BSF to cover 2,000 km on Pak, Bangladesh border with hi-tech
Over 55,000 vacant posts in paramilitary forces, Rajnath orders immediate recruitment
Home minister to soon launch 1st smart fence project along Pak border: BSF DG
-
Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh will inaugurate the upgraded spectator gallery at the Attari border on Tuesday, a Home Ministry official said on Monday.
The Minister is also expected to address a gathering at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari before inaugurating the gallery that has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 32 crore for providing a better view of flag-lowering ceremony to the visitors. Attari is the the gateway to India's bilateral trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Singh will reportedly reach the border around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The inauguration of the gallery, which is U-shaped, was opened for viewers five months ago but its formal inauguration was pending.
Earlier, the gallery was to be inaugurated by Border Security Force Director General K.K. Sharma on September 26, 2018, but the inauguration was postponed at the eleventh hour.
The visitors gallery can accommodate 25,000 people against capacity for 5,000 viewers earlier. The new gallery matches the one on the Pakistan side and it is 32-metre high. The 22 domes constructed atop the gallery give it a heritage look.
As per the BSF officials, the gallery has a conference hall, 140 public toilets, nine barracks for troops, a medical-aid room, a meeting hall, a dining hall, a kitchen, an army weapon exhibition room and a souvenir shop.
The new gallery also comprises 60 high-definition imported cameras, along with a high-quality fire-fighting system.
--IANS
rak/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU