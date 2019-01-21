Secularism is safe in India: Vice President

M. Venkaiah said on Monday that secularism is safe in because it is in the DNA of Indians.

"Secularism is safe in because for the simple reason that it is in DNA of Indian people. Secularism is not because of Constitution alone. Not because of Narendra Modi or any party," he said.

His remarks came during his address at aAgathering after releasing the book ' through Yoga' compiled by Bharatiya Sanskrit Pitham.

He said follows the philosophy of "Sarva Dharma Sambhav" and has never tried to dominate anybody in the world.

"We have accepted every body with open arms. India's GDP was much higher during colonial period, but it never attacked any country. That is the speciality of Indian philosophy. Care and share is the core of Indian philosophy," he said.

He also said that Yoga was India's greatest legacy, its most glorious gift to the world and the massive participation of people from all over the world on International Yoga Day celebrations was a testament to the fact that the world has accepted Yoga and was celebrating it.

"Yoga could indeed serve as a force for unity in the world. It omotes physical wellbeing and inspires spiritual and intellectual awakening," he said, adding that yoga has nothing to do with religion.

The said an understanding of the underlying theory and Philosophy of Yoga was essential for any practitioner to appreciate yoga in its true sense.

Expressing concern over the increase of lifestyle diseases like cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, hypertension, asthma and other respiratory diseases as well as cancers, said that highly stressful work places combined with the rise in environmental pollution was playing havoc with our health.

"Good health is an essential precondition to prosperity. Only a healthy nation could become a wealthy nation," he said.

