Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

-
ALSO READ
Court asks CBI DIG to appear before it in corruption case on Tuesday
Government cannot remove Alok Verma without hearing him: Swamy
Rs 400-cr fisheries scam:Guj HC junks plea filed by two BJP leaders
CBI books former Air India CMD on corruption charges
CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram's wife in Saradha scam
-
The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day without transacting any business due to ruckus in the House over alleged "misuse" of the CBI by the Central government.
Earlier, the Upper House was adjourned till 2 p.m., soon after it met for the day.
Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu announced that he has rejected notices given by some opposition members under Rule 267 (suspension of business) on various issues.
This drew vociferous protests from the Opposition and some members even trooped to the Chair's podium.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien gave notice on the alleged "excesses of CBI against federal governments" while Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha submitted notices on other issues.
When the House met again at 2 p.m., Naidu told the opposition members: "You do not want the House to run... President's address is an opportunity for everybody to speak about their state, issues."
However, raising of the slogans continued near the Chair's podium leading to the adjournment for the day.
--IANS
spk/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU