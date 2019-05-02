Ramalingam murder case: NIA conducts searches in TN

The (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli and in connection with the murder of PMK functionary Ramalingam, officials said.

The officials searched the office of Popular Front of (PFI) in Tiruchirapalli and also the Social Democratic Party of (SDPI) at in district.

had questioned conversion attempts made by some Muslims in Thirubhuvanam locality in in February. He was later murdered by a gang.

The Police had registered a case, carried out a probe and arrested 11 persons. The probe was later transferred to the

--IANS

vj/mag/

