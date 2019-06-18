Ranchi gears up for International Yoga Day with PM Modi

Preparations are in full swing for International Day as will be joining the programme to be held here in on Friday.

The program will be organised at Prabhat Tara ground. will join the session along with 18,000 people, including Raghubar Das, Ministers and senior officials of the state.

is expected to arrive in Ranchi on Thursday night and will stay at the Raj Bhawan.

Chief Secretary has directed to make preparations keeping in view the monsoon which is expected to hit the state on June 20.

There will be 40 sectors for performers and each will accommodate 400 to 800 people. Eight medical huts will also be constructed.

A Special Protection Group (SPG) team has reached here to look into the security issues. According to sources in the government, around 4,000 security personnel of the forces will be deployed at Prabhat tara ground.

Locals are excited to see Modi do yoga sitting among them.

"It's a pride to do yoga with Modi. We are anxiously waiting for it and are hopeful to get a selfie clicked with Modiji," said Sunita Yadav, a resident of Ranchi.

