Ranveer shares his 'reel and real' life story

-
ALSO READ
Amit Sharma hopes to work with Ranveer, Deepika again
Deepika goes dramatic with big bow at Cannes
Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83'!
Ranveer Singh's heartfelt note for wife Deepika Padukone, calls her light of his life
Deepika Padukone turns 33, to make 'exciting' announcement
-
Actor Ranveer Singh has shared the story of "reel and real" life along with actress Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing his wife in the upcoming film "83".
Ranveer on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Deepika and director Kabir Khan. He captioned the image: "Who better to play my wifey than my wifey? Deepika Padukone plays Romi Dev in '83'! Genius casting courtesy Kabir Khan."
The movie will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.
The "Gully Boy" star then shared a boomerang video of himself along with Deepika on Twitter.
"Story of my life... Real and reel," he wrote.
This will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will be seen featuring together in a film after their wedding. The star couple have previously worked in films like "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".
The rest of the cast, includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.
"83" is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
--IANS
dc/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU