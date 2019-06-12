Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83'!

will play the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in his upcoming sports drama '83'.

Giving the fans what they have been longing for ever since the two tied the knot back in November, Ranveer, who is all geared up to play the role of in his upcoming film '83', will be seen romancing his real-life wife on the big screens.

The broke the news by posting a series of post featuring him with Kabir Khan, the director of the film, and Deepika.

"Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?!" Ranveer wrote in one of the posts.

Smiling brightly for the camera, Ranveer and Deepika looked all excited and pepped up to work with each other.

The love birds have proved that their onscreen chemistry is magical and unbeatable time and again. The two worked together in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

'83' is based on the life and journey of the legendary Kapil Dev, who lifted for in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

The film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, and as Dev's fellow cricketers.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

