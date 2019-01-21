Raonic defeats Zverev in Australian Open

-
Canada's Milos Raonic, seeded 16th, defeated fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-1, 7-6(5) in two hours at the Australian Open here on Monday.
Raonic proved to be Zverev's nemesis once again at Grand Slams, after having been the cause of his elimination at Wimbledon in 2017.
Zverev, who faced a tough match against the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the second round, was totally outplayed by Raonic, reports Efe news.
The Canadian is increasingly becoming a favourite at the tournament especially after also having knocked out Australia's Nick Kyrgios and the Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the previous rounds.
In the next round, Raonic will face the winner of the match between Croatia's Borna Coric, seeded 11th, and Frenchman Lucas Pouille.
