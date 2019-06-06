Ration shop in Delhi sealed after surprise check

of Food and Civil Supplies Hussain on Thursday ordered sealing of a ration shop, which was found shut in a surprise inspection in east

"A Fair Price Shop (FPS) in Pandav Nagar was sealed after it was found closed during working hours and locals complained that the shop usually opens during evenings," a said.

The also found the FPS not displaying outside its premises, the mandatory information for the benefit and guidance of ration beneficiaries.

"The directed the accompanying team to seal the premises immediately for the FPS dealer's failure to comply with the Department's directions causing inconvenience to the ration beneficiaries," the government said in a statement.

At two other shops, the dealers was found selling atta (flour) in violation of the norms and provisions of National Food Security Act, 2013 -- which allows selling of wheat, rice and coarse grains .

"At one of these shop, the was also found issuing bills/cash memos for rice which the beneficiaries were not taking," the statement said.

Another FPS was found in unhygienic conditions. "The wheat grains were scattered all over the shop," the statement added.

