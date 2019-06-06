Ration shop sealed in Delhi after surprise check

-
-
Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of ration shops in east Delhi and ordered one of them sealed after finding it shut.
"A shop in Pandav Nagar was sealed after it was found closed during working hours and locals complained that the shop usually opens during evenings," a government official said.
The Minister also conducted surprise inspections at other ration shops in the area and issued direction for strict action against shops that indulge in irregularities.
--IANS
nks/mag/mr
