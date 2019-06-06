JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

China grants 5G licenses for commercial use

Mona Lisa's smile not genuine: Study

Business Standard

Ration shop sealed in Delhi after surprise check

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of ration shops in east Delhi and ordered one of them sealed after finding it shut.

"A shop in Pandav Nagar was sealed after it was found closed during working hours and locals complained that the shop usually opens during evenings," a government official said.

The Minister also conducted surprise inspections at other ration shops in the area and issued direction for strict action against shops that indulge in irregularities.

--IANS

nks/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU