RBI imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on Bajaj Finance

The has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

According to RBI, the penalty has been imposed, by an order on January 3, for violation of 'fair Practices Code of Master Direction DNBR'.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the NBFC with its customers," RBI said in a statement on Monday.

--IANS

rv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)