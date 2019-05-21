Re-poll in one Bengal polling station: EC

-
The Election Commission has announced re-polling in one polling station under Kolkata North parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, according to a notification.
The parliamentary constituency voted in the seventh phase on May 19.
As per the notice, the re-poll will be held in Room no. 1 polling station at Sanskrit Collegiate School under the Jorasanko Assembly segment.
Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are 1,862 polling stations in Kolkata North parliamentary constituency.
