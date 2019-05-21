White House tells former lawyer not to testify

The has directed one of its former legal advisers not to testify to a congressional committee about special Robert Mueller's investigation.

The Democratic-led House has issued a legal order for to appear on Tuesday, the reported.

A member of the committee said an impeachment inquiry against would be warranted if McGahn does not testify.

McGahn told Mueller that Trump repeatedly tried to thwart his inquiry.

The and both released statements on Monday arguing that McGahn, the president's former counsel, was under no obligation to give evidence.

Later McGahn's said his client would "respect the president's instruction".

Mueller's two-year investigation did not determine that Trump conspired with alleged Russian attempts to sway the 2016 US presidential election, but listed 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice by the

said Democrats did not like the conclusions of the Mueller report and wanted "a wasteful and unnecessary do-over".

Citing the justice department guidance, her statement added: "The former to the cannot be forced to give such testimony, and McGahn has been directed to act accordingly."

In its memo, the justice department said McGahn did not have to testify.

said: " may not constitutionally compel the president's senior advisers to testify about their official duties."

But said Trump was trying to block damaging testimony about him obstructing justice.

"The president acted again and again -- perhaps criminally -- to protect himself from personally witnessed the most egregious of these acts," he said in a statement.

The White House direction to McGahn, Nadler added, was "just the latest act of obstruction from the White House that includes its blanket refusal to cooperate with this committee."

Meanwhile, David Cicilline, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter: "If does not testify tomorrow (Tuesday), it will be time to begin an impeachment inquiry of" President Trump.

Also on Monday, a rejected Trump's efforts to block a subpoena into his accounting firm,

The subpoena, issued by the on April 15, asked that the firm hand over financial records relating to Trump dating back to 2011, years before he announced his candidacy for president.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)