Bale back with a bang as 10-man Madrid beat Espanyol

needed just two minutes to mark his return from with a goal as 10-man held on for a 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday.

Bale had been out since January 3 with a calf strain but made an instant impact off the bench at the RCDE Stadium, where continued his own rich vein of form by scoring twice.

was also on target with a brilliant header before kept Espanyol in sight.

Bale and Benzema seemed to have wrapped things up but was sent off with 18 minutes left and substitute drove in to set up a nervy finish.

Madrid, however, survived for their fifth win in sixth matches, even if it was only enough to restore the 10-point difference behind Barcelona, who had earlier seen off Girona 2-0, with scoring a

They may not be closing the gap on the league leaders but Madrid are gaining momentum, with the resumption of just around the corner.

Benzema now has 15 goals this season and his first was a simple finish in the third minute, as he pounced on a rebound from Luka Modric's shot.

Ramos is their second top scorer with 10, his excellent header looping into the far corner, before Baptistao gave Espanyol a lifeline with an emphatic shot from the edge of he area.

But Benzema added a third on the of half-time and when Bale, after replacing Vinicius Junior, made it four, it looked like the game was up.

Instead, Varane was sent off for bringing down as the last man and Rosales set Madrid's nerves jangling by chesting and volleying past with nine minutes left.

Madrid held on and while Benzema's surge, and Bale's fitness, could yet prove key to their second half of the season, particularly in the Champions League, in it is Messi, and Barca who lead the way.

Messi's brilliant chip, his ninth goal in as many games, came after had given them an early lead, before Bernardo Espinosa's red card consigned Girona to 39 minutes with 10 men.

The home fans were left incensed by that decision, as well as Messi's reaction they believed caused it, but the Argentinian's goal offered the perfect riposte.

"We struggled in the first half a bit but after the red card we had to dominate the game," said.

"It was a tough match, they pushed us a lot." Outside the stadium before kick-off, propped up on a railing, was a sign with an ironic message scrawled: "Miami, here we come".

had hoped to drag this game across the Atlantic to promote Spanish football and the two clubs had supported the idea, with various perks dangled in front of fans, including free flights and tickets, not to mention the chance to be part of something "historic".

The setting probably would have made little difference to the result - just the integrity of the competition - given Girona, now 14th, are without a win in 10 matches while Barca have managed eight league victories in a row.

Girona hustled and harried their opponents in the opening minutes but Semedo's goal was soft as they failed to clear three times before he swept the ball home with his left foot.

Barca could have made it two, only for to hit the It was one of a handful of underwhelming moments from Coutinho, whose tepid display will have done little to assauge his doubters.

Girona grew into the game but any momentum was checked shortly after half-time as Espinosa caught Suarez from behind and, after protests from Messi, was shown a second yellow card.

Messi was jeered and for a while the fury spurred Girona on. But he had the final say as threaded through Jordi Alba, who squared to him.

Out rushed Yassine Bounou but Messi's scoop was so good, even the diving Porro was powerless to keep it out. Some of Girona's fans, previously enraged, now stood up to applaud.

