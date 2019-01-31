ISL: Delhi start new year with 2-0 win over Kerala

Dynamos started their new year with a win, defeating Blasters 2-0 in front of the home fans in the (ISL) clash at the here on Tursday.

A fairly one-sided affair saw scoring a fantastic goal while netted one from the spot to seal it for the home team.

It was an aggressive start by the Dynamos with the first shot on target coming in the third minute of the game. The hosts had a plethora of chances throughout the first-half. Both wingers of the team Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nandha Kumar kept the defence at bay with their runs, twists and turns.

Chhangte created a good ball in the 23rd minute, but debutant failed to connect the cross. Four minutes later, produced a good pass, but his attempt was blocked by the defence at a crucial juncture.

The breakthrough for the home team, however, came soon with Mihelic's brilliant corner, converted aptly by defence wall in the 29th minute. The team had a golden chance to double their lead just a minute later, but Rene mis-timed his run and overshot the ball.

The half ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Kerala started the second-half on a stronger note with Lakic Pesic hitting the cross bar off a freekick early in the half. wingers again kept Kerala busy with Chhangte setting the left wing on fire.

The home team got a ferocious chance in the 67th minute when Rene took a freekick from the corner of the box, however, the ball curled in towards Kerala custodian Dheeraj and missed target by a whisker.

In the dying moments of the game, a fabulous counter-attack fell in place for with Chhangte getting a one-on-one with Dheeraj. But the was brought down by Lalruatthara from behind, earing him a sent-off and a penalty for Delhi.

netted the ball from the spot, sending the keeper in the wrong direction and sealing the deal for Delhi.

Thus, Delhi started their new year with a win, keeping up the momentum which they picked up towards the end of the first leg of the season.

