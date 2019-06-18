Real Madrid present young Brazilian Rodrygo to fans

Real Madrid on Tuesday presented 18-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The youngster, actually signed a year ago, spent the last season on loan in Brazil to continue gaining experience, reports Xinhua news agency.
It's not certain whether he will bag a place in the Madrid squad this season after the arrival of players like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. However, speaking to the press, the youngster showed the much required confidence.
"I'm excited to train with the player, like Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, and it'll be exciting to train with Vinicius (Junior) again," he said, speaking about the other young Brazilian winger at Real Madrid.
He said they were two young Brazilian players with similar characteristics, but there's no need to make comparisons. However, he described himself as "a quick forward who likes to score goals and to dribble."
Admitting that he has not spoken to Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, Rodrygo said he was "excited" to work with the Frenchman. He also didn't rule out spending some time with Real Madrid's B team (Real Madrid Castilla). "I'll leave that up to the club," said Rodrygo.
--IANS
kk/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU