England on Tuesday created a new world record for maximum sixes in an ODI innings as he hit 17 sixes en route to his breathtaking 148 off just 71 balls against in their tie at Old Trafford. The previous record (16 sixes) was held jointly by Chris Gayle, and

Morgan, whose blizzard kept Jonny Bairstow's 90 and Joe Root's 88 in a shade, scored a in sixes with 17 of them adding to 102 runs. Hot favourites and hosts England eventually piled up 397/6 in 50 overs after opting to bat first, with birthday boy smashing a whirlwind 9-ball unbeaten 31 in the end.

Southpaw Morgan, who smashed four fours, also notched up the fourth fastest hundred ever in a match. He went past 200 sixes in ODIs and raced away to his 13th ODI hundred and his first in a The team also finished with 25 sixes, the most by a team in an ODI innings. They broke the record registered by them in the game against in February 2019.

Morgan, who was run out for 99 on his ODI debut for Ireland, shared a 189-run third wicket stand with Root off just 102 deliveries.

Ireland's holds the record for the fastest World Cup hundred off 50 balls -- and incidentally it came against England in a record run chase in in

Australia's is second in that list with his hundred coming off 51 balls while former batsman AB de Villers is third with a hundred off 55 balls.

Morgan's 17 maximums is also the most by an English batsman in a World Cup match by far. (9) held the record in World Cup history.

Morgan has also now hit the most number of sixes this World Cup. He has hit 22 sixes in the tournament now, with (14 sixes) in second place on this list.

