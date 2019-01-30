Record horticulture output in 2017-18 at 311.7 MT, more likely this year

has produced 311.7 million tonnes of horticulture crops in 2017-18, which is 3.7 per cent higher than the previous year while this year will see more output at about 314.67 million tonnes, Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry released final estimates of horticulture production for 2017-19 and first advanced estimates for 2018-19 on Wednesday.

Total cultivated area under coverage was 25.43 million hectares in 2017-18 from 24.83 million hectares a year ago.

The 311.7 million tonnes in 2017-18 is 10 per cent higher than the past five years' average production, the ministry said.

The final estimates for 2017-18 showed production of fruits would be at 97.35 million tonnes, which 4.8 per cent higher year-on-year.

Production of vegetables also showed 3.5 per cent hike year-on-year with estimated production of about 187.5 million tonnes.

With an increase of 3.7 per cent, the production of onion in 2017-18 is estimated at 23.26 million tonnes as against 22.4 million tonnes in 2016-17.

Production of potato in 2017-18 is expected to be 51.3 million tonnes as against 48.6 million tonnes in 2016-17, which shows hike of 5.6 per cent.

The total horticulture production in 2018-19 is estimated to be 314.5 million tonnes, 1 per cent higher year-onyear.

Onion production is expected to register 1.5 per cent higher output year-on-year at 23.62 million tonnes.

The area under coverage has increased to 25.87 million hectares this year.

Potato production in the current year is estimated at 52.58 million tonnes-- 6 per cent high year-on-year, while tomato output is likely to be higher by 2 per cent at around 20.51 million tonnes.

