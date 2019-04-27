Repoll in 3 polling stations in Bengal's Raiganj

The (CEO) of on Saturday announced a re-poll in three polling stations in parliamentary constituency on April 29.

parliamentary constituency voted in the second phase on April 18.

As per a notification, a fresh election will be conducted in two polling stations namely Dhologachh S.S.K and Patagora Balika Vidyalaya in Islampur assembly segment.

Also, polling in Goalpokhar assembly segment will have a re-poll. The time for the voting is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are 1,623 polling stations in

