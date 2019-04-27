Repoll in 3 polling stations in Bengal's Raiganj

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal on Saturday announced a re-poll in three polling stations in Raiganj parliamentary constituency on April 29.
Raiganj parliamentary constituency voted in the second phase on April 18.
As per a notification, a fresh election will be conducted in two polling stations namely Dhologachh S.S.K and Patagora Balika Vidyalaya in Islampur assembly segment.
Also, polling station Lohagachhi Adi Basipada F.P. School in Goalpokhar assembly segment will have a re-poll. The time for the voting is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are 1,623 polling stations in Raiganj.
--IANS
bnd/pgh/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU