'Avengers: Endgame' frenzy reaches political domain

The "Avengers: Endgame" is not only sweeping through fans across India, the has reached the political world as well with parties picking references from the movie to express their views.

(SP) on Friday gave a political twist to the mania with a post: "Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar...Coming soon".

He also tweeted an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" against a blue background in the style used by Studios.

As fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite superheroes assemble for one last time in the fourth and final "Avengers" film, the (PIB) used its reference to urge people to vote.

The PIB, the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, posted an image showing -- Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, America, Ant Man, Thor, Marvel, Rocket with a line -- "Every Avenger matters in the end game".

The picture also shows a montage of images of Indians -- some standing in line to vote and some showing an inked finger -- with a line "Every vote counts in democracy".

The caption read: "Voting determines our future. Each of us must decide for ourselves what that should look like. There is no such thing as a vote that doesn't matter. Go vote... #ItMatters #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind."

From Iron Man to America to Hulk to Black Widow to Thor -- superheroes have assembled in "Avengers: Endgame" to save the world and fight against Thanos. As conjectured by trade analysts, the movie is not only turning out to be an emotional affair for fans but also soaring high at the box office globally.

"Avengers: Endgame", the final chapter from the franchise, has broken box office records in by registering an opening day collection of Rs 53.10 crore, becoming the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2845 screens in on Friday.

