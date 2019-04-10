Retired Justice Karnan to take on Modi in Varanasi

Retired Justice of and Calcutta High Court C.S. Karnan will be taking on in the constituency, the retired said.

"I have decided to contest in constituency against Modi. I am now in doing the preliminary work for filing of my nomination," the 63-year-old retired justice told IANS.

He has already filed his nomination for the Central Chennai seat and Varanasi will be his second constituency.

Karnan filed his papers as a candidate of (ACDP) floated by him in 2018.

Karnan was the first sitting to be convicted for contempt of court. He underwent a six-month prison sentence after his retirement in June 2017.

