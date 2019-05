Defamation complaint filed against Kejriwal

A member has filed a defamation complaint against Chief Minister for tweeting objectional comments against his party men.

The complaint was filed before Samar Vishal, who has listed the matter for a hearing on May 16.

Kumar, who claimed to be convenor of legal cell of (BJP) Purvanchal Morcha in Delhi, told the court that he was shocked to see a tweet by Kejriwal saying that members kept roaming around the country and raping Hindu girls.

"The accused (Kejriwal) has successfully dented the reputation of the complainant in particular and his party," Kumar said in his complaint.

According to Kumar, he came across the tweet on September 30, 2018 and wanted to lodge a complaint immediately, but did not believing that the people would not take it seriously.

However, during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in his society in April, one lady on realising that he was a leader, taunted him citing the tweet.

There were several such incidents when the complainant had to face embarassment due to the "utterly irresponsible and defamatory tweet by Kejriwal, who holds such high position", said Kumar in his plea.

"The tweet has not only defamed me but crores of other BJP members and the accused cannot be permitted to go scot-free for such an offence," the complainant said.

He has requested the court to issue summons against Kejriwal under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Act dealing with defamation and promoting enmity between different groups.

