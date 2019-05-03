Rain lashes Bengal as Fani stings Odisha

As the severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall in neighbouring Odisha, heavy rainfall lashed Kolkata and Gangetic on Friday.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm made landfall alittle after 10 a.m. It was located over 400 km southwest of Kolkata and over 350 km, southwest of the district sea resort Digha.

The of Civil Aviation has issued a revised advisory to all airlines to discontinue flight operations from between Friday 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.

"The outer ring cloud band has already reached the coastal areas of and Kolkata, prompting rainfall. The rain intensity will be gradually increasing. As the cyclone comes closer to Bengal it will have a speed of 80-100 kmph," weatherman J. K. Mukhopadhyay said.

In order to tackle any emergency situation, six teams of the (NDRF) have been deployed in district's Sankrail, West Medinipur's Narayangarh Block, in Ramnagar of district, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Dhamakhali and Hasnabad of North 24 district.

According to the Met Office, the entire process of the cyclone entering into the land was completed by 11 a.m.

"It crossed between Gopalpur and Chandbali close to Puri with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 gusting to 200 kmph," it said.

After the landfall, the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, and emerge into Gangetic as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 gusting to 115 by the early Saturday.

All precautionary measures like flight cancellation at airports, cancellation of trains and have been taken.

The and the has decided to shift people living in low lying areas to safer places.

The has formed a team along with various departments like the Police and Disaster Management to monitor the measures being initiated to prevent any untoward happenings.

A toll-free helpline number has been shared for assistance.

