Riders in Bengaluru forget belongings the most in Uber

Bengaluru has become the most forgetful city for the third time in a row as most users from the city forgot their personal belongings in vehicles, the ride-hailing giant said on Wednesday.

According to the third edition of " Lost & Found Index", Delhi, and followed the list, with phones and cameras being the most forgotten items in cabs.

"The 'most outrageous' items Uber users forgot in the vehicles were aluminium storage shelves, gold chains, baby prams, milk sachets, live fish and yoga mats," the company said in a statement.

The most common days of the week to report items as "lost" in Uber cars are Saturday and Sunday while people are most likely to forget an item between 1 p.m.-3 p.m., the company added.

Riders didn't just leave the usual stuff; even an ukulele and bunch of bananas have been reported as lost.

The most forgetful days in 2018 were September 1, June 9, and July 15.

--IANS

