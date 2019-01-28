Rise in temperature, rain likely in Delhi

The minimum would increase by 3-4 degrees from Wednesday, bringing relief to people from the current conditions in the national capital, the Met said on Monday.

"From January 30 or Wednesday, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershower over some parts of This will lead to a generally cloudy sky which will increase the minimum temperature," an (IMD) said.

Rain and thunderstorm are likely to continue on Thursday after which moderate levels of fog might cover the city during morning hours.

On Monday, witnessed conditions with the minimum and maximum reaching 5.5 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, both three notches below the normal.

On Tuesday, conditions will see the city shiver in the morning and at night, with the minimum expected to hover around 5 degrees

Air pollution over continued to remain in the 'poor' range (267) for the third day straight and as per the System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), it is expected to further deteriorate to 'very poor' over the next three days.

"Moderate wind speed is preventing the air quality to improve any further. Cold wave conditions and moderate fog is likely to prevail for the next two days. Hence, air quality is predicted to deteriorate slightly," the agency said.

In the national capital region, Ghaziabad at 254, Greater Noida at 236, and Noida at 254 also registered 'poor' air quality on Monday.

Across 35 areas in Delhi, where pollution is actively monitored, the average concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was 118 and 198 microgrammes per cubic meters, respectively, on Monday.

Concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 across 48 monitoring stations in the stood at 108 and 184, respectively.

