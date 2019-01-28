Efforts underway to rescue stranded tourists; Kedarnath reconstruction work halted

Reconstruction work in area has been suspended in the wake of heavy snowfall having lashed last week, even as the authorities launched efforts to rescue the tourists who are stranded due to roadblocks.

Four tourists from and a couple of workers were stranded for the past four days at a hotel in the hilly Chakrata area of district, where heavy snowfall has blocked many roads, police said on Monday.

"We will try to clear the road leading to a hotel in Chakrata, where four tourists are said to be stranded in a hotel due heavy snowfall in the area," said Anup Nayal, the (SHO) at Chakrata.

In the area, power supply has been affected in the past few days, leading to suspension of reconstruction work in the area.

Reports from the district headquarters in Rudraprayag said the heavy snowfall has virtually cutoff the main pathway leading to the area. "The work will remain suspend for a week," said an at Kedarnath. All the labourers have been asked to return to the base camp from Kedarnath.

Meanwhile, tourists at in Chakrata have posted a video in the saying they are facing an acute shortage of and water due to the snowfall. They urged to intervene and provide immediate help.

--IANS

str/vsc/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)