'Kabir Singh' getting a live concert in Pune

The makers of " Singh" are set to organise a live concert here on Saturday.

and Parampar Thakur, who composed the songs "Bekhayali" and "Mere sohneya" for the film, will perform live at the concert. The film's lead actors and will also be present at the gala.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, " Singh" is a remake of the Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" which starred and

In the film, Shahid will be seen in three avatars -- a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

On his role, Shahid had earlier said: "' Singh' has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent."

"Kabir Singh" is scheduled to release on June 21.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)