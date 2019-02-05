'Riverdale' actress Ashleigh Murray joins 'Katy Keene' spin-off

Ashleigh Murray, who plays aspiring Josie in the series "Riverdale", will continue playing the character in the spin-off

The show follows four Archie characters, including Josie and the title character, future fashion icon as they pursue their twenty-something dreams in New York City, reports variety.com.

The musical dramedy will chronicle the origins and struggles of the four aspiring artists who are trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio. Should the project, which won't air as a planted spinoff on "Riverdale" get picked up, Murray would depart

jumps ahead several years from the current timeline, so crossovers are not planned.

"If anyone from were to come to Katy, they would come as their older self," said Mark Pedowitz,

