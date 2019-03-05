Topless Halle Berry flaunts her back tattoo

Actress Halle Berry went topless to show off her latest tattoo.
The Oscar-winning actress on Monday took to Instagram to disclose the leafy vine tattoo which spanned the length of her spine, reports foxnews.com
"Who says I'm not a mermaid," Halle wrote along with her topless photograph in which she can be seen wearing a mermaid-coloured sequin skirt, while standing in front of a stove.
She also posted a different version of the tattoo on Instagram story. The version was decorated with cartoon jellyfish and corals on the bottom corners.
On the work front, Halle will feature in the upcoming film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum".
--IANS
sim/vd
