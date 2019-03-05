JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Moment of silence at Chanel's first show without Lagerfeld

Rise above 'narrow politics', Sisodia tells LG on Guest Teachers

Business Standard

Topless Halle Berry flaunts her back tattoo

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actress Halle Berry went topless to show off her latest tattoo.

The Oscar-winning actress on Monday took to Instagram to disclose the leafy vine tattoo which spanned the length of her spine, reports foxnews.com

"Who says I'm not a mermaid," Halle wrote along with her topless photograph in which she can be seen wearing a mermaid-coloured sequin skirt, while standing in front of a stove.

She also posted a different version of the tattoo on Instagram story. The version was decorated with cartoon jellyfish and corals on the bottom corners.

On the work front, Halle will feature in the upcoming film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum".

--IANS

sim/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 21:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements