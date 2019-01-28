Karnataka CM offers to quit if Congress can't control MLAs

An exasperated Karnataka on Monday offered to quit if the coalition partner could not control its MLAs from criticizing his style of functioning.

"I am ready to quit if my style of functioning is not acceptable to anyone. The must control its MLAs and resolve the issues. If they remark against me frequently in open meetings, I am willing to step down," Kumaraswamy told the media here.

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after two Ministers and a on Sunday alleged here that no development work took place in the last seven-eight months under and claimed that former Congress was their leader and a better

"I don't want to stick on to the (G. Parameshwara) and myself are trying to do a good job and are working together," asserted Kumaraswamy.

The Janata Dal-Secular leader also claimed that the coalition government had invested Rs 1-lakh crore in Bengaluru alone during the past eight months.

"But to deliver good governance, we require the support of all MLAs."

and C. Puttarangashetty, who belong to the Congress, also said that was their Chief Minister.

--IANS

bha-fb/mr

