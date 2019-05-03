RK Studios to bow out for housing, shopping plaza

-
The show will no longer go on at the iconic R.K. Studios in Chembur. It will now make way for a swank residential complex-cum-shopping plaza through its new owner, realty major Godrej Properties Ltd., an official said here on Friday.
The GPL has purchased the 2.20 acres (roughly, 100,000 sq. feet) R.K. Studios premises, which were gutted in a major fire that engulfed it on September 16, 2017.
GPL -- which has inked the deal for an undisclosed amount with Bollywood's Kapoor clan -- plan to now convert it into a modern residential apartments complex and a luxury retail centre spread over an area of around 350,000 sq. feet.
