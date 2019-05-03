Akshay doesn't understand negativity about citizenship

Kumar on Friday issued a statement regarding the controversy over his citizenship. He says he has never hidden or denied that he holds a and that he doesn't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about it.

"I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a It is also equally true that I have not visited in the last seven years," tweeted.

"I work in India, and pay all my taxes in While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others," he added in the statement.

He concluded by saying: "Lastly, I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make stronger and stronger."

His absence from the polling booth made netizens think that it was due to his alleged Canadian citizenship.

In 2017, had told TimesNow that he has been bestowed with an honorary citizenship by the Canadian Government, and hence, he carries the Canadian citizenship.

Akshay, who recently grabbed headlines for his "non-political" interview with Narendra Modi, was widely trolled for not casting his vote this year.

"Chaliye, chaliye (let's go, let's go)" is how Akshay responded when at a special screening of the film "Blank", a mediaperson asked him about giving voting a miss.

He then walked away.

The has featured in many films like "Kesari", "Baby", "Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Airlift", with patriotism as a theme.

