Rohit Shekhar, son of Cong leader late N.D. Tiwari, brought dead to Delhi hospital

ANI 

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Late N D Tiwari was brought dead to Max Hospital in Saket on Tuesday. The reason behind his sudden death is still unknown.

"Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand CM N D Tiwari, has been brought dead to Max Saket hospital. Further details are awaited," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi.

Rohit had fought and won a long court battle with his late father to prove he was his biological son.

He used to reside in his Delhi's Defence Colony home, from where he was reportedly brought to the hospital on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 19:37 IST

