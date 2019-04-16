Rohit Shekhar, son of Cong leader late N.D. Tiwari, brought dead to Delhi hospital

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of the former and Late N D was brought dead to in on Tuesday. The reason behind his sudden death is still unknown.

"Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late former and Uttarakhand CM N D Tiwari, has been brought dead to Max hospital. Further details are awaited," said Vijay Kumar, of Police (DCP) South

Rohit had fought and won a long court battle with his late father to prove he was his biological son.

He used to reside in his Delhi's Defence Colony home, from where he was reportedly brought to the hospital on Tuesday.

