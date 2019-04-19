Sri Lankan police seize heroin worth $195k

The Sri Lankan police on Friday seized heroin worth over $195,000 hidden in an abandoned garage in the country's Kurundugahahetekma area, in close proximity to the southern highway.
The heroin weighed 3.6 kg and was discovered during a search operation launched by the Police Narcotics Bureau, Xinhua news agency reported.
No arrests were made but the police were conducting further investigations.
Under the directives of President Maithripala Sirisena, Sri Lankan authorities have launched a massive crackdown on drugs with several drug lords arrested since January.
