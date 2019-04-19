Sri Lankan police seize heroin worth $195k

The on Friday seized heroin worth over $195,000 hidden in an abandoned garage in the country's Kurundugahahetekma area, in close proximity to the southern highway.

The heroin weighed 3.6 kg and was discovered during a launched by the Police Narcotics Bureau, reported.

No arrests were made but the police were conducting further investigations.

Under the directives of Maithripala Sirisena, Sri Lankan authorities have launched a massive crackdown on drugs with several drug lords arrested since January.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)