Rs 1.48 cr cash seized from AMMK premises in Theni

The Income Tax (I-T) Department early on Wednesday claimed to have seized cash amounting to Rs 1.48 crore from the premises of an AMMK functionary in in district.

The IT officials began their search late on Tuesday that ended at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, an said.

He claimed that the unaccounted cash amounted to Rs 1.48 crore. "This cash was neatly packed in 94 packets/envelops on which the ward number, number of voters and the amount of Rs 300 per voter was written. All these wards are within Assembly segment which is going to bypoll tomorrow (Thursday)," the IT said.

The premises belongs to a functionary of In fact, the office is functioning in the ground floor, he added.

According to the IT official, a person present at the premises in a sworn statement said Rs 2 crore in cash was brought in there for distribution to voters in panchayat union area on April 16.

Initially a group of party workers overpowered the flying squad persons standing outside the premises, broke open the door and snatched some cash packets.

Police had to fire warning shots that prompted the miscreants to flee with a few cash packets, but they also dropping some of them.

All the remaining cash in 94 bundles (Rs 1.48 crore) was seized along with the envelopes, the IT added.

A postal ballot paper for by-election which was already marked for AMMK candidate was also found in the premises and was seized, the claimed.

The and Superindentent of Police reached the spot and supervised the security. The police has filed an FIR against a number of persons.

Meanwhile, IT officials and Election Commission's static surveillance team on Tuesday night also searched the residence of in Thoothukudi on receipt of an information.

The left empty handed apologising to as the information turned out to be wrong.

