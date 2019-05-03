JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Indian women's league to kick off in Ludhiana

15 dead, over 15,000 infected by dengue in Sri Lanka

Business Standard

Rs 50 lakh seized from car in Ranchi, 3 detained

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Two women and a driver were detained on Friday after the police seized Rs 50 lakh from a car in Ranchi, which votes in the 5th phase on Monday.

According to the police, the seizure was made in a search operation launched in Chai Bagan Kali Nagar area under Namkom police station.

This is the seventh big seizure in the district since the announcement of the elections.

The police seized Rs 9 lakh from the Birsa Munda airport on March 28, followed by two separate seizures of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from Pithoria and Tamar areas on March 29. Another Rs 9.23 lakh were seized from Mandar on April 4, followed by a seizure of Rs 19 lakh from the Birsa Munda airport on April 20, and Rs 9.70 lakh from Lalgutuwa on April 27.

--IANS

ns/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 18:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU