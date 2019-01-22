JUST IN
Ruckus at New Delhi railway station

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A major ruckus broke out at the New Delhi railway station when the chairman of the Passenger Amenities Committee Ramesh Chandra Ratan visited the station for an inspection.

The station staff accused Ratan of misbehaving with them. Ratan allegedly entered the Station Director's room and reportedly threatened him, sources said.

However, there is no clarity on the issue that triggered the chaos.

Commenting on the issue, Northern Railway PRO Deepak Kumar said there seemed to be some issue and details about the incident were being collected.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 19:08 IST

