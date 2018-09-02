'No political necessity' to keep Canada in new NAFTA deal: Trump

US said on Saturday that there is "no political necessity" to keep in the new (NAFTA) deal.

"If we don't make a fair deal for the US after decades of abuse, will be out," said via Twitter, threatening to terminate the 24-year-old trilateral trade deal.

"We were far better off before -- should never have been signed ... we make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA!", he wrote.

Trump's comments came after the and failed to meet a Friday deadline imposed by the administration to revamp the trade agreement as major differences remain in bilateral talks, reported.

"Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement," US (USTR) said Friday in a statement, adding the USTR team will resume trade talks with its Canadian counterparts next Wednesday.

The has pressured Canada to accept the preliminary agreement it struck with on Monday to update the trilateral trade deal. But Canada insisted that it would only sign a new agreement that is good for the country.

It is still unclear whether the and Canada will work out their differences in the next few weeks.

Trump has threatened to slap additional tariffs on imported autos from Canada if the two sides are unable to reach a new trade deal.

While US officials have indicated that they are prepared to go ahead and sign a deal only with Mexico, the US business community and many lawmakers have insisted that the NAFTA deal should remain a trilateral pact.

"Anything other than a trilateral agreement won't win congressional approval and would lose business support," and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce, Thomas Donohue, said Friday in a statement.

Talks on renegotiating the NAFTA began in August 2017 as Trump threatened to withdraw from the trilateral trade deal, which he claimed harmed US industries and jobs.

