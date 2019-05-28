Sachin Pilot may quit Congress if Rahul resigns

With uncertainty looming over continuing as President, there is speculation that too may quit as Deputy Minister and state along with his team of MLAs, in case Gandhi quits his post.

Party sources say was instrumental in making as the state in 2014. After the Assembly polls late last year, was made Ashok Gehlot's deputy. With Congress chief himself mulling over his resignation, Pilot's future hangs in the balance, sources said.

In the 200-member Assembly, the Congress has 100 members, the BJP 73 members, 6, (RLP) 3, 2, (BTP) 2, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 1 and 13 Independent members.

The is supported by the 6 BSP MLAs and 12 Independents. However, it appears to be in a crisis at present. On Monday, the BSP MLAs were expected to meet However, the meeting was cancelled at the last minute.

A state minister, Congress' Lalchand Kataria, is reported to have tendered his resignation, though there was no confirmation from the offices of the and the

Another Congress said: " is intelligent, educated and has gained credibility as a too. He can be a good anywhere in the country. There are fair chances that the party may assign him to a new location.

"Also, Pilot's five-year tenure as state chief ended in March. He was given an extension till October in view of the polls. Now that might be preponed," said the Congress leader.

In case the Congress asks him to shift base, there are chances of Pilot deserting the Congress and then staking his claim to form a government, along with a few independent and BJP MLAs. This way he would get to become the chief minister.

"Before the Assembly elections, was the All (AICC) and Pilot was the There was a clear segregation of their roles," said the Congress leader.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in December last year, when Pilot was projected by the Congress as its chief ministerial face in elections, Gehlot insisted on being given a ticket from Jodhpur.

"After the elections, Pilot fought for the Chief Minister's post because he had toiled for five years to build the party in Rajasthan.

"However, he did not get what he deserved. Party leaders and preferred Gehlot's seniority and he was made the Chief Minister," said a Congress leader.

Gehlot was asked to take care of the party's election campaign. But the Gehlot-Pilot team of young and old blood failed to show any magic in the where Congress suffered a rout.

--IANS

arc/rtp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)