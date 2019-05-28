Gehlot meets Ahmed Patel too, returns to Jaipur

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Hours after meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met senior party leader Ahmed Patel at the party office here on Tuesday.

Gehlot arrived at the Congress headquarters at 5.15 p.m. and directly went into Patel's chamber.

After the meeting, the Rajasthan Chief Minister left for Jaipur.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had met Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

On Monday, Gandhi had declined to meet Gehlot after giving him an appointment.

--IANS

aks/vd

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 18:06 IST

