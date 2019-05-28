Gehlot meets Ahmed Patel too, returns to Jaipur

-
ALSO READ
Speculation in R'than over Cong ticket for Gehlot's son
In a snub, Rahul declines to meet Gehlot
Cong to repeat victorious performance in Rajasthan; unanimity on LS candidates: Pilot
Congress can never die, country needs it: Ashok Gehlot
Cong will repeat victorious performance in Rajasthan, 'complete unanimity' on LS candidates: Pilot
-
Hours after meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met senior party leader Ahmed Patel at the party office here on Tuesday.
Gehlot arrived at the Congress headquarters at 5.15 p.m. and directly went into Patel's chamber.
After the meeting, the Rajasthan Chief Minister left for Jaipur.
Earlier in the day, Gehlot had met Rahul Gandhi at his residence.
On Monday, Gandhi had declined to meet Gehlot after giving him an appointment.
--IANS
aks/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU